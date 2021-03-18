UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Says It Will Not Recognise Russian Annexation Of Crimea

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:07 PM

G7 says it will not recognise Russian annexation of Crimea

The G7 group of leading nations warned Moscow on Thursday that they would not accept Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, in a statement marking the seventh anniversary of a takeover they deem illegal

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The G7 group of leading nations warned Moscow on Thursday that they would not accept Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, in a statement marking the seventh anniversary of a takeover they deem illegal.

"We unequivocally denounce Russia's temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. Russia's attempts to legitimise it are not, and will not, be recognised," it said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Achieving New Milestones

8 minutes ago

Trump's Net Worth Dropped by Over $700Mln During P ..

2 minutes ago

17 shops, one restaurant sealed over violations

2 minutes ago

CEO education for measures against COVID-19

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy and Humanitarian Assistance

10 minutes ago

PCRWR offers "Water Quality Testing and Treatment ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.