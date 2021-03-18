G7 says it will not recognise Russian annexation of Crimea

The G7 group of leading nations warned Moscow on Thursday that they would not accept Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, in a statement marking the seventh anniversary of a takeover they deem illegal

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The G7 group of leading nations warned Moscow on Thursday that they would not accept Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, in a statement marking the seventh anniversary of a takeover they deem illegal.

"We unequivocally denounce Russia's temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. Russia's attempts to legitimise it are not, and will not, be recognised," it said.