UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Says JCPOA Vital For Solving Iran's Nuclear Crisis, Welcomes Contacts Between Parties

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:13 AM

G7 Says JCPOA Vital for Solving Iran's Nuclear Crisis, Welcomes Contacts Between Parties

G7 Foreign and Development Ministers on Wednesday said they considered the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to be crucial for the resolution of the Iranian nuclear crisis, and welcomed contacts between the signatories of the nuclear deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) G7 Foreign and Development Ministers on Wednesday said they considered the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to be crucial for the resolution of the Iranian nuclear crisis, and welcomed contacts between the signatories of the nuclear deal.

"We welcome the substantive discussions between JCPoA participants, and separately with the United States, to accomplish a mutual return to compliance with the JCPoA by the United States and Iran. The JCPoA remains the best way to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme," the ministers said in a joint statement.

The group stressed that Tehran should refrain from any escalation to ensure the talks on the deal go on smoothly, and noted that the latest actions of Iran were "a matter of deep concern.

"

The JCPOA is a nuclear agreement concluded in 2015 between Iran, the P5+1 countries - comprising the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom plus Germany - and the European Union. The agreement stipulates that Iran should maintain a peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. While JCPOA was a priority of the Obama administration when it was concluded, the subsequent Trump administration withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

Related Topics

Resolution Barack Obama Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States 2015 2018 From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

2 hours ago

Security Forces kill two terrorists in NW IBO; Cap ..

5 minutes ago

G7 Urges Belarus to Release Political Prisoners, H ..

5 minutes ago

G7 Urges N.Korea to Avoid Escalation, Solve Nuclea ..

9 minutes ago

Next FY to be year of economic rehabilitation: Has ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.