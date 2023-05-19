G7 Says North Korea Cannot, Will Never Have Status of Nuclear State Under NPT

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear state under the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the G7 leaders said on Friday.

"We demand North Korea refrain from any other destabilizing or provocative actions, including any further nuclear tests or launches that use ballistic missile 3 technology.

North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon State under the NPT," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.