UrduPoint.com

G7 Says North Korea Cannot, Will Never Have Status Of Nuclear State Under NPT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:30 PM

G7 Says North Korea Cannot, Will Never Have Status of Nuclear State Under NPT

North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear state under the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the G7 leaders said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear state under the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the G7 leaders said on Friday.

"We demand North Korea refrain from any other destabilizing or provocative actions, including any further nuclear tests or launches that use ballistic missile 3 technology.

North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon State under the NPT," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.

Related Topics

Technology Nuclear North Korea From

Recent Stories

UAE Maritime Week puts industry excellence in focu ..

UAE Maritime Week puts industry excellence in focus

3 minutes ago
 US House Republicans Ask 25 Agencies for Informati ..

US House Republicans Ask 25 Agencies for Information on Remote Work Impacts - St ..

59 seconds ago
 Food supplies 'running low' in Italy flood areas a ..

Food supplies 'running low' in Italy flood areas as death toll rises

1 minute ago
 UAE President directs Ministry of Community Develo ..

UAE President directs Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water &amp; E ..

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan-EU Strategic Partnership Becomes Effect ..

Kazakhstan-EU Strategic Partnership Becomes Effective - European Commission

6 minutes ago
 Tesco chairman to step down over misconduct claims ..

Tesco chairman to step down over misconduct claims

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.