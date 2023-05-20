G7 Says Ready to Build Ties With China, Recognizes Importance of 'Candid' Engagement

HIROSHIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) G7 leaders remain ready to build constructive and stable relations with China and call on Beijing to engage with the group, according to their joint communique published on Saturday.

"We stand prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China, recognizing the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China," the group said, adding that "it was necessary" to communicate with Beijing.

There is no change in G7 leaders' position on Taiwan, including the One China policy, it said.

"We reaffirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as indispensable to security and prosperity in the international community... We call for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues," the statement said.

The group also opposed Beijing's military activities in the South China Sea.

"There is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China's militarization activities in the region," it said.