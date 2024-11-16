Open Menu

G7 Says Russia Sole Obstacle To Just Peace In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Russia is solely responsible for preventing a fair settlement to end the war in Ukraine, the G7 said on Saturday, in a statement marking 1,000 days of the Russian invasion.

"Russia remains the sole obstacle to just and lasting peace," the Group of Seven industrialised nations, of which Italy holds the rotating presidency, said in a statement.

The G7, which also comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United States, confirmed "its commitment to imposing severe costs on Russia through sanctions, export controls and other effective measures".

It expressed "unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes", adding: "We stand in solidarity contributing to its fight for sovereignty, freedom, independence, territorial integrity and its reconstruction. We recognise, too, the impact of Russia's aggression on vulnerable people across the world."

