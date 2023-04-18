TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The G7 foreign ministers said in a statement after their meeting in Japan that Russia's "threat" to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus is unacceptable.

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable. Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences," according to the statement.