UrduPoint.com

G7 Says Russia's 'Threat' To Deploy Nuclear Weapons In Belarus Unacceptable

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 09:20 AM

G7 Says Russia's 'Threat' to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Unacceptable

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The G7 foreign ministers said in a statement after their meeting in Japan that Russia's "threat" to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus is unacceptable.

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable. Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences," according to the statement.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Belarus Japan

