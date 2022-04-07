G7 Says Time to Suspend Russia From UN Human Rights Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Group of Seven says it is time to remove Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as its foreign ministers gathered in Brussels on Thursday to discuss Ukraine.

"We are convinced that now is the time to suspend Russian membership of the Human Rights Council," the ministers said in a joint statement.

They also urged Russia to immediately suspend its military operation in Ukraine in compliance with the ruling of the International Court of Justice.

Later on Thursday, the UN General Assembly will vote on suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council. The US and allies initiated the move in connection with alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which Russia has called a staged provocation.

Images purporting to show the bodies of civilians killed in Bucha emerged several days after Russian forces left the area and Ukrainian forces entered following peace talks in Istanbul.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.