UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Says 'United' In Condemning Russia Seven Years After Crimea Broke Away From Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

G7 Says 'United' in Condemning Russia Seven Years After Crimea Broke Away From Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The G7 group, under the rotary presidency of the United Kingdom, issued a statement on Thursday to reaffirm their unity in supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and denouncing Russia on the seventh anniversary of its reunification with Crimea.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in our condemnation of Russia's continued actions to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence," the joint statement said.

The ministers reiterated that they still deem the 2014 events to be "an illegitimate and illegal annexation" and reaffirmed "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

Claiming that "Crimea is Ukraine," the G7 stressed the group's commitment to implementing sanctions and accused Russia of being a party, not a mediator, in the Donbas conflict.

On March 16, 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia after over 95 percent of voters backed the move in a referendum, which followed a violent power change in Ukraine. Two days later, an agreement on Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation was signed. Since 2015, March 18 is an official holiday on the peninsula.

The majority of Western countries and Ukraine refuse to recognize the results of the referendum and have imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow insists that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law and democratic procedures. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

Related Topics

Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Canada France European Union Germany Vladimir Putin Independence Italy United Kingdom Japan United States March 2015 Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

5 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

6 minutes ago

OIC and Guinea Hold Workshop on Inclusion and Empo ..

14 minutes ago

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

36 minutes ago

150,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA CEO receives French Ambassador to the UAE

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.