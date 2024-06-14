Open Menu

G7 Says UNRWA, UN Agencies Must Work Unhindered In Gaza: Summit Draft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM

G7 says UNRWA, UN agencies must work unhindered in Gaza: summit draft

G7 leaders said the UN Palestinian refugee agency must be allowed to work unhindered in Gaza, in the draft of an end-of-summit statement seen by AFP Friday

Bari, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) G7 leaders said the UN Palestinian refugee agency must be allowed to work unhindered in Gaza, in the draft of an end-of-summit statement seen by AFP Friday.

"We agree it is critical that UNRWA and other UN organisations and agencies' distribution networks be fully able to deliver aid to those who need it most, fulfilling their mandate effectively," the Group of Seven nations said.

They called for all parties to facilitate "rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need" in Gaza, particularly women and children.

"Securing full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access in all its forms -- consistent with international humanitarian law, and through all relevant land crossing points, including the Rafah crossing, through maritime delivery routes, including through Ashdod Port -- and throughout all of Gaza remains an absolute priority," they said.

