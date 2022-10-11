G7 Says Will Impose Further Economic Costs on Russia Over Actions in Ukraine - Statement

The Group of Seven (G7) countries on Tuesday vowed to continue to impose further economic costs on Russia following its recent actions in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) countries on Tuesday vowed to continue to impose further economic costs on Russia following its recent actions in Ukraine.

"We have imposed and will continue to impose further economic costs on Russia," the G7 said in a joint statement after an emergency meeting on Ukraine.