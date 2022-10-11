- Home
G7 Says Will Impose Further Economic Costs on Russia Over Actions in Ukraine - Statement
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 09:25 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) countries on Tuesday vowed to continue to impose further economic costs on Russia following its recent actions in Ukraine.
"We have imposed and will continue to impose further economic costs on Russia," the G7 said in a joint statement after an emergency meeting on Ukraine.