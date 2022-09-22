G7 States to Impose New Sanctions Over Referendums in Donbas - German Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The G7 foreign ministers have condemned Russia's support of the decision made by the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) as well as by Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to hold referendums on joining Russia, saying that the bloc would impose additional sanctions against Moscow, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

"The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative strongly condemned Russia's announcement to conduct sham referenda on sovereign Ukrainian territory, which is temporarily under Russian control ... the G7 will also pursue further targeted sanctions and are committed to sustained economic and political pressure on Russia," the statement read.

The minister called on all states to "unequivocally condemn any referenda and not to recognize the results," the statement added.

The statement affirmed that the G7 foreign ministers along with the EU would continue to provide economic, financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support for Ukraine "as long as necessary."

On Tuesday, the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.