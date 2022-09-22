UrduPoint.com

G7 States To Impose New Sanctions Over Referendums In Donbas - German Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM

G7 States to Impose New Sanctions Over Referendums in Donbas - German Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The G7 foreign ministers have condemned Russia's support of the decision made by the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) as well as by Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to hold referendums on joining Russia, saying that the bloc would impose additional sanctions against Moscow, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

"The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative strongly condemned Russia's announcement to conduct sham referenda on sovereign Ukrainian territory, which is temporarily under Russian control ... the G7 will also pursue further targeted sanctions and are committed to sustained economic and political pressure on Russia," the statement read.

The minister called on all states to "unequivocally condemn any referenda and not to recognize the results," the statement added.

The statement affirmed that the G7 foreign ministers along with the EU would continue to provide economic, financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support for Ukraine "as long as necessary."

On Tuesday, the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Independence February September All From

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

2 hours ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

2 hours ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.