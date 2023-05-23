UrduPoint.com

G7 States Will Not 'Fool' Rest Of World By Calling China Threat - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 11:40 AM

G7 States Will Not 'Fool' Rest of World by Calling China Threat - Chinese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The G7 countries will not be able to "fool" the rest of the world by calling China a threat and violating international law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"Some #G7 members called China 'the biggest threat to global security and prosperity'. Seriously? The real world will not be brainwashed and fooled," she tweeted.

The diplomat also noted that China is "the No.1 engine of global economy," contributing more to economic growth than all G7 nations combined, and is a major trading partner for more than 140 countries, as well as the second largest supporter of UN peacekeeping efforts.

"If China is a threat, then what are some #G7 members that go for wars on sovereign states, overthrow legitimate foreign governments, exit multilateral treaties and coerce other countries to sever supply chains?" Hua added.

The spokeswoman also released a chart showing a number of international treaties and organizations that the US has recently withdrawn from. These include the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Paris Agreement and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

In addition, Hua said that 201 of the 248 armed conflicts that broke out between 1945 and 2001 were initiated by Washington.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Washington Nuclear Paris All From Agreement

Recent Stories

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh to ..

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today

25 minutes ago
 Improvement in media freedom index result of promo ..

Improvement in media freedom index result of promotion of media freedom: Marriyu ..

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

11 hours ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.