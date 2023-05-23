G7 States Will Not 'Fool' Rest of World by Calling China Threat - Chinese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The G7 countries will not be able to "fool" the rest of the world by calling China a threat and violating international law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"Some #G7 members called China 'the biggest threat to global security and prosperity'. Seriously? The real world will not be brainwashed and fooled," she tweeted.

The diplomat also noted that China is "the No.1 engine of global economy," contributing more to economic growth than all G7 nations combined, and is a major trading partner for more than 140 countries, as well as the second largest supporter of UN peacekeeping efforts.

"If China is a threat, then what are some #G7 members that go for wars on sovereign states, overthrow legitimate foreign governments, exit multilateral treaties and coerce other countries to sever supply chains?" Hua added.

The spokeswoman also released a chart showing a number of international treaties and organizations that the US has recently withdrawn from. These include the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Paris Agreement and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

In addition, Hua said that 201 of the 248 armed conflicts that broke out between 1945 and 2001 were initiated by Washington.