G7 Summit In Biarritz To Cost France About $40Mln - Government

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:35 PM

G7 Summit in Biarritz to Cost France About $40Mln - Government

The organization of the G7 summit in the French resort city of Biarritz will cost taxpayers 36.4 million euros ($40.3 million), a spokeswoman for the French government said Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The organization of the G7 summit in the French resort city of Biarritz will cost taxpayers 36.4 million Euros ($40.3 million), a spokeswoman for the French government said Wednesday.

"The parliament has voted to allocate 36.4 million euros for the organization of the G7 summit.

This sum is far smaller than the costs of the previous summits in Canada and Italy," Sibeth Ndiaye said at a press conference.

The huge costs have been avoided due to the decision to use the existing infrastructure instead of building new facilities.

The G7 summit will be held from August 24-26. It will gather the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as EU officials.

