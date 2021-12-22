(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Bavarian Interior Ministry on Wednesday estimated the cost of organizing the Group of Seven summit (G7) scheduled to be held from June 26-28, 2022 in Bavarian Schloss Elmau (Elmau Castle) at 166.1 million euro ($187.1 million), the news agency dpa reported.

"According to available data and not yet completely clarified situation ... general expenses ... for (summit) organization ... are about 166.1 million euro," the ministry's document said as quoted by the German agency.

According to the document, out of this sum total security expenses will be around 147 million euro. The Federal government as well as authorities of other German states will be reimbursed 30 million euro for engaging non-Bavarian police during the summit.

In 2015, the G7 summit's organizational expenses in Germany's Bavaria were 135 million euro and security was maintained by 20,000 police officers. The summit's chairmanship will once again be transferred to Germany next year.