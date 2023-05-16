G7 Summit in Hiroshima Expected to Adopt 6 Documents - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The leaders of G7 member states may adopt six documents at their summit in Japan's Hiroshima later this week that will cover issues ranging from the conflict in Ukraine to disarmament, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the summit planning

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The leaders of G7 member states may adopt six documents at their summit in Japan's Hiroshima later this week that will cover issues ranging from the conflict in Ukraine to disarmament, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the summit planning.

In addition to a standard joint statement, the G7 summit is expected to publish statements on Ukraine, nuclear disarmament, economic security, green energy and food crisis, as well as appendix documents on gender equality and health care, the report said. Coordination is currently under way, sources were cited as saying.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21. G7 leaders are set to meet for the three-day summit that will focus on the impact of the Ukrainian crisis, economic security, green investments, and the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition to G7 member states, leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Cook Islands and the Union of the Comoros were invited to participate in the summit. Invitations were also sent to the leaders of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the International Energy Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the World Bank, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization.

Earlier in the day, Japanese police said that approximately 24,000 its personnel will be deployed in Hiroshima to provide security during the summit.