UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Summit Kicks Off With Pandemic, Climate Change On Agenda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:17 PM

G7 summit kicks off with pandemic, climate change on agenda

The leaders of the world's richest economies and three guest countries convened in Cornwall, England on Friday for the G7 summit

LONDON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) The leaders of the world's richest economies and three guest countries convened in Cornwall, England on Friday for the G7 summit.

The summit is being held for the 47th time under high-level security measures and coronavirus precautions.

US President Joe Biden is among the leaders as he is paying his first overseas visit since he was inaugurated in January.

Other leaders attending the summit hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson include French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are also attending the summit as guests.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was also invited, is expected to attend the summit via videoconference due to COVID-19 crisis in his country.

The summit is being held in Corbis Bay, a village in Cornwall, which is under very strict protection by British security personnel, including some navy units and Special Air Service commandoes.

The main items on agenda will be ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, global geopolitical risks and climate change.

The meetings will be held behind closed doors and the event will be followed by restricted number of journalists because of the COVID-19 restrictions which prohibit large gatherings.

The summit will end with a final communique on Sunday before the leaders will leave the UK for Brussels for a NATO summit which is due on Monday.

Related Topics

India NATO Prime Minister World Narendra Modi German Visit Brussels Cornwall United Kingdom North Korea Justin Trudeau Angela Merkel January Sunday Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2,234 reco ..

6 minutes ago

German Cabinet Spokeswoman Says Ukraine's NATO Mem ..

4 minutes ago

Chapter 58 of 'historic rivalry' for Djokovic, Nad ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 47 lives, infects 1,303 more peopl ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Euro 2020 player Mostovoy replaced after po ..

5 minutes ago

Over 30,000 children risk death in famine-hit Tigr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.