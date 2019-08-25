UrduPoint.com
G7 Summit Officially Begins In South French City Of Biarritz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

G7 Summit Officially Begins in South French City of Biarritz

BAYONNE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) The Group of Seven (G7) Summit has officially opened in the city of Biarritz in the southwest of France with French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse, Brigitte, welcoming the arriving world leaders.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk was the first to arrive, followed by Giuseppe Conte, Italy's former Prime Minister, who recently resigned but is representing his country at the summit and Boris Johnson, the new UK Prime Minister.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe followed.

Then, US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived.

Macron briefly spoke and took a photo with each leader.

According to the official agenda, the world leaders will attend a dinner together later in the evening.

Macron met with Trump and Merkel ahead of the summit. The French president also gave a speech before the official opening ceremony of the summit, outlining important issues on the agenda, which include the situations in Iran, Syria, Libya and Ukraine as well as trade wars and climate change.

