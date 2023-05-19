G7 Summit to Take Place in Japan From May 19-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HIROSHIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The G7 summit will be hosted by Japan in the city of Hiroshima from May 19-21.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend the summit from May 19-21, while Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, intends to arrive on May 19 and leave the next day.

The parties will discuss nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons given the site of the summit. Other topics on the agenda include the conflict in Ukraine, engagement with international partners, economic resilience and security, as well as climate, energy and environment.

Apart from G7 members, Japan, as this year's chair, extended invitations to India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, and the Comoro Islands.