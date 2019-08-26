UrduPoint.com
G7 To Allocate About $22 Mln To Extinguish Fires In Amazon Rainforest - Macron

Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:57 PM

The G7 will urgently allocate about 20 million euros ($22.2 million) to help extinguish fires in the Amazon rainforest, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday

BIARRITZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The G7 will urgently allocate about 20 million Euros ($22.2 million) to help extinguish fires in the Amazon rainforest, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

"We will immediately send to the Amazon countries... financial support worth at least about 20 million euros," Macron said at a press conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz.

Your Thoughts and Comments

