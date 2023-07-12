WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Group of Seven nations (G7) will on Wednesday announce long-term military aid for Ukraine to assist the country as it works toward NATO membership, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"Today the G7 led by President (Joe) Biden will stand up with President Zelenskyy to announce we're prepared to provide that security assistance long out into the future, and certainly for the duration of the period while Ukraine is working its way on the pathway towards NATO," Sullivan told CNN in an interview.