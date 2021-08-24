UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:29 PM

G7 to Consider Recognizing Taliban Government in Afghanistan - Reports

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are planning to discuss the possible recognition of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a designated terror group) government in Afghanistan, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are planning to discuss the possible recognition of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a designated terror group) government in Afghanistan, CNN reported on Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the G7 meeting, is the main advocate for a unified approach to recognizing the Taliban, the report said. Johnson has said he seeks the leading democracies to make a plan to either recognize the Taliban government or to apply economic sanctions, it added.

The G7 meeting is planned to take place on Tuesday with the participation of the secretaries general of NATO and the United Nations.

