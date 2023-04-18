G7 to Continue to Freeze Russian Assets Until Ukraine Conflict Is Settled - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The G7 will keep immobilizing Russian assets until the conflict in Ukraine is resolved, the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement after their meeting in Japan.

"We are determined, consistent with our respective legal systems, that Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until there is a resolution of the conflict that addresses Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Any resolution to the conflict must ensure Russia pays for the damage it has caused," according to the statement.