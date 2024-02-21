Open Menu

G7 To Discuss More Russia Sanctions On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 09:20 AM

G7 to discuss more Russia sanctions on Saturday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The G7 will discuss imposing new sanctions on Russia at a virtual meeting attended by Ukraine's president on Saturday, the two-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion, according to Italy, which holds the group's rotating presidency.

"The EU will launch a new sanctions package and the United States will also approve a hardening of their sanctions," said a statement from Rome.

The meeting comes "on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Russian aggression against Ukraine" and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to participate in the online discussions, it said.

"There has been a false narrative describing Western fatigue, which needs to be rectified," a diplomatic source said. "It is important to reaffirm that we will stand by them as long as necessary".

Zelensky has said that Western delays in military aid was leading to an "extremely difficult" situation on the battlefield, where Russia has been on the attack.

Last week it captured the key town of Avdiivka after months of battle and on Tuesday it launched dozens of attacks and said it recaptured a bridgehead.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Rome Italy United States From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

1 hour ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

10 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

10 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

10 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

10 hours ago
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

10 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

10 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

10 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

10 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

10 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

10 hours ago

More Stories From World