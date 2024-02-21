G7 To Discuss More Russia Sanctions On Saturday
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The G7 will discuss imposing new sanctions on Russia at a virtual meeting attended by Ukraine's president on Saturday, the two-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion, according to Italy, which holds the group's rotating presidency.
"The EU will launch a new sanctions package and the United States will also approve a hardening of their sanctions," said a statement from Rome.
The meeting comes "on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Russian aggression against Ukraine" and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to participate in the online discussions, it said.
"There has been a false narrative describing Western fatigue, which needs to be rectified," a diplomatic source said. "It is important to reaffirm that we will stand by them as long as necessary".
Zelensky has said that Western delays in military aid was leading to an "extremely difficult" situation on the battlefield, where Russia has been on the attack.
Last week it captured the key town of Avdiivka after months of battle and on Tuesday it launched dozens of attacks and said it recaptured a bridgehead.
