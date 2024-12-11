Open Menu

G7 To Discuss Syria Crisis In Talks Friday: US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 01:00 AM

G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) US President Joe Biden and his G7 partners will discuss the turmoil in Syria when they hold a scheduled virtual meeting this Friday, a US official said Tuesday.

Syria, where rebels have ousted longtime ruler Bashar Al-Assad, will be "among the topics" on the agenda during the Group of Seven meeting, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States make up the G7 allies, who coordinate broadly on diplomatic and economic policies.

The meeting was called days ago, before the fall of Assad, according to sources close to the prime minister's office in Italy, which currently holds the group's rotating presidency.

The meeting, which was scheduled as an official handover to Canada as it assumes the presidency in January, will also address "other international crises, from Ukraine to the middle East," the source said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Ukraine Canada France Germany Italy Japan United States Middle East January From

Recent Stories

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

1 hour ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

2 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

2 hours ago
 SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, ..

SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

2 hours ago
 All evidence available against PTI for creating un ..

All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..

2 hours ago
 Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours ..

Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'

2 hours ago
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, ..

Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication

2 hours ago
 170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

2 hours ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

2 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

2 hours ago
 Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two killed, one injured in road accident

2 hours ago

More Stories From World