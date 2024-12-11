G7 To Discuss Syria Crisis In Talks Friday: US
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) US President Joe Biden and his G7 partners will discuss the turmoil in Syria when they hold a scheduled virtual meeting this Friday, a US official said Tuesday.
Syria, where rebels have ousted longtime ruler Bashar Al-Assad, will be "among the topics" on the agenda during the Group of Seven meeting, the official said on condition of anonymity.
Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States make up the G7 allies, who coordinate broadly on diplomatic and economic policies.
The meeting was called days ago, before the fall of Assad, according to sources close to the prime minister's office in Italy, which currently holds the group's rotating presidency.
The meeting, which was scheduled as an official handover to Canada as it assumes the presidency in January, will also address "other international crises, from Ukraine to the middle East," the source said.
