G7 to Discuss Ways to Avoid 'Mistakes' Made With Russia in China Relations - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The G7 foreign ministers will discuss ways to avoid mistakes made in foreign policy toward Russia, in relations with China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

"As for China, we will discuss together (within the G7) how not to repeat the past mistakes that we made in our policy towards Russia," Baerbock told reporters.

The 10th meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is taking place in the German city of Muenster from November 3-4.

The top diplomats are expected to discuss the consequences of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

On November 4, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit China on November 4. He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time in Beijing. During the trip, the German chancellor will also hold talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang. The negotiations will focus on bilateral relations, the Ukraine conflict and the deteriorating environment in the Taiwan Strait.