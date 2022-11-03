UrduPoint.com

G7 To Discuss Ways To Avoid 'Mistakes' Made With Russia In China Relations - Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 10:12 PM

G7 to Discuss Ways to Avoid 'Mistakes' Made With Russia in China Relations - Berlin

The G7 foreign ministers will discuss ways to avoid mistakes made in foreign policy toward Russia, in relations with China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The G7 foreign ministers will discuss ways to avoid mistakes made in foreign policy toward Russia, in relations with China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

"As for China, we will discuss together (within the G7) how not to repeat the past mistakes that we made in our policy towards Russia," Baerbock told reporters.

The 10th meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is taking place in the German city of Muenster from November 3-4.

The top diplomats are expected to discuss the consequences of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

On November 4, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit China on November 4. He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time in Beijing. During the trip, the German chancellor will also hold talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang. The negotiations will focus on bilateral relations, the Ukraine conflict and the deteriorating environment in the Taiwan Strait.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia China German Visit Beijing November From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Health Canada Greenlights Moderna COVID-19 Booster ..

Health Canada Greenlights Moderna COVID-19 Booster for Omicron BA.4/5 Variants - ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal urges PTI to promote unity, avoid spre ..

Ahsan Iqbal urges PTI to promote unity, avoid spreading hatred

2 minutes ago
 Electrician electrocuted to death, another injured ..

Electrician electrocuted to death, another injured

2 minutes ago
 Russian Nuclear Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov S ..

Russian Nuclear Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Successfully Test-Fires Bulava ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Vershinin, UNCTAD's Grynspan Discuss Grai ..

Russia's Vershinin, UNCTAD's Grynspan Discuss Grain Deal - Russian Foreign Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 US Diplomats Visited Brittney Griner Today - State ..

US Diplomats Visited Brittney Griner Today - State Dept.

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.