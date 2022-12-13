UrduPoint.com

G7 To Increase Economic Pressure On Russia, States That Circumvent Sanctions - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The G7 members will increase economic pressure on Russia and countries that circumvent restrictive measures imposed against it, according to the G7 leaders' statement published on Monday.

"We will maintain and intensify economic pressure on Russia and those who evade and undermine our restrictive measures," the statement read.

The G7 countries remain committed to their "unprecedented coordinated sanctions measures" in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, according to the statement.

The G7 countries also called on third countries seeking to import Russian crude oil and petroleum products by sea to comply with the price cap the West agreed on, the statement said.

"We encourage third countries that seek to import seaborne Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products to leverage the price cap. We reiterate our decision that the price cap on Russian origin petroleum products will enter into force on 5 February 2023," the statement read.

The European Union's $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil went into effect on December 5, together with a ban on seaborne exports. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia have also capped Russian oil exports at $60 per barrel.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, commenting on the decision, said that Russia would not accept the price cap, even if the measure forced it to cut oil production. According to Novak, such restrictions are interfering with market forces.

Western countries have been looking for ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

