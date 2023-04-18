G7 to Keep Cooperating to Prevent Russia Evading Sanctions - Foreign Ministers' Statement

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The G7 member states will continue cooperation to prevent Russia evading sanctions imposed against it, the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement after their meeting in Japan.

"We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them, including through the Enforcement Coordination Mechanism, and countering Russia's and third parties' attempts to evade and undermine our sanctions measures," according to the statement.