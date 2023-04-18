G7 to Reinforce Coordination to Prevent Third Parties Supplying Arms to Russia - Statement

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The G7 member states will reinforce coordination to prevent third parties supplying weapons to Russia, the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement after their meeting in Japan.

"We reiterate our call on third parties to cease assistance" to Russia, "or face severe costs.

We will reinforce our coordination to prevent and respond to third parties supplying weapons to Russia and continue to take actions against those who materially support" Moscow, according to the statement.