G7 To Supply 2.3Bln COVID Vaccine Doses To Developing Countries By Late 2022 - Merkel

Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

G7 to Supply 2.3Bln COVID Vaccine Doses to Developing Countries by Late 2022 - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) G7 countries will deliver 2.3 billion vaccine doses against COVID-19 to developing countries by late 2022, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

"We thoroughly discussed again that everyone must have an access to the vaccine. Hence our signal - by late 2022 2.3 billion vaccines will be supplied to developing countries.

Germany takes active part in it," Merkel said during the press conference.

According to the chancellor, the vaccine's production must be established in Africa as well; Germany's BioNTech company actively works in this direction.

Merkel added that Germany will provide 350 million vaccine doses through different international mechanisms.

The G7 summit is underway in the southwestern English county of Cornwall from June 11-13. This is the first face-to-face meeting of the leaders for almost two years.

