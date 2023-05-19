UrduPoint.com

G7 To Take New Steps To Cut Reliance On Russian Energy, Disrupt Revenues - US Official

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 01:10 AM

G7 to Take New Steps to Cut Reliance on Russian Energy, Disrupt Revenues - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Group of Seven (G7) leaders at a summit in Hiroshima will take new steps to economically isolate Russia, disrupt its ability to fund its military operation in Ukraine and cut reliance on Russian energy, a senior US administration official said on Thursday.

Japan will host the G7 summit from May 19-21.

"Our commitment to continue tightening the screws on Russia remains as strong as it was last year. Tomorrow you will see new steps taken to economically isolate Russia and to weaken its ability to wage war," the official told reporters.

The official then listed five key areas in which the leaders will take action.

"You'll see, ONE - some significant efforts to further disrupt Russia's ability to source inputs for its war.

TWO, you'll see efforts to close evasion loopholes. THREE, you'll see further steps to reduce reliance on Russian energy. FOUR, you'll see continued efforts to squeeze Russia's access to the international financial system. And FIVE you'll see an ongoing commitment to keep Russia's sovereign assets immobilized until the end of the war," they said.

In addition, the leaders will reaffirm their commitment to upholding the price cap on Russian oil, including through effective monitoring enforcement, while also avoiding spillover effects and maintaining global energy security, the official stated.

