G7 Top Diplomats Urge China to Act Responsibly - Japanese Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Foreign ministers of G7 called for China to act responsibly during a working dinner within the top diplomats' meeting in Karuizawa, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

"Minister Hayashi emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue with China, working together with China on global challenges as well as areas of common interest, and building a constructive and stable relationship, while also directly expressing our concerns and calling for China to act as a responsible member of the international community, and the G7 Foreign Ministers shared the same views. Following this, the G7 Foreign Ministers shared the view... to reaffirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element in security and prosperity in the international community and to call for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues," the ministry's official statement, issued on Sunday, read.

The foreign ministers also strongly condemned "an unprecedented frequency" of North Korea's ballistic missiles' launches and addressed the importance of strengthening relationship within the "Global South" community.

"Minister Hayashi expressed Japan's intention, during the year of its G7 Presidency, to demonstrate the importance of a free and open international order based on the rule of law, and the G7's strong determination not to accept unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, as well as to strengthen engagement with the countries known as the 'Global South'," the statement added.

Foreign ministers of Japan, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy attended the working dinner, along with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and EU Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora who joined the meeting in place of the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, who tested positive for COVID-19.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is also scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.