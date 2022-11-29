G7 Trade Ministers to Meet in Japanese City of Sakai in October 2023 - Tokyo

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The meeting of the G7 trade ministers will be held in Japan's city of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture in a face-to-face format from October 28-29, 2023, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

As part of the preparations for the meeting and the summit of the G7 leaders, Tokyo is actively interacting with the parties involved as well as organizations and local administrations in order to hold the events in a coordinated manner, the Japanese foreign minister added.

Japan will chair the G7 multilateral platform in 2023. The top-level G7 summit will be held in the city of Hiroshima from May 19-21, 2023. Tokyo has created an office within Hayashi's secretariat to prepare the summit. A meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is scheduled to take place in Karuizawa ” a famous resort in the Japanese prefecture of Nagano ” from April 16-18, 2023.

The G7 finance ministers and heads of central banks will, in turn, meet in the city of Niigata from May 11-13, 2023. The G7 ministers for climate, energy and environment will hold a meeting in the city of Sapporo from April 15-16, 2023.

In addition, Tokyo has already confirmed meetings of the G7 health ministers in the city of Nagasaki, the labor ministers in the city of Kurashiki, and the agriculture ministers in the city of Miyazaki. The dates of the events will be announced later.

The G7 group of seven largest economies includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.