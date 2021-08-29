UrduPoint.com

G7, Turkey, Qatar To Discuss Future Operation Of Kabul Airport Monday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 07:20 AM

G7, Turkey, Qatar to Discuss Future Operation of Kabul Airport Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The issue of the Kabul airport and its operation after the August 31 withdrawal deadline will be discussed by officials from Turkey, Qatar and G7 countries on Monday, The New York Times reports citing two sources.

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) rejects the recent reports that Turkey will take over the security of the Kabul airport, the group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey had received a request from the Taliban, which took control of the Afghan capital on August 15, to run the Kabul airport.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that discussions had been launched with the Taliban on the humanitarian operations and the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans.

The French leader told reporters at the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference that the mission was being worked out in cooperation with Qatar.

Earlier this week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged G7 member states to seek the help of G20 members who can influence the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and India.

Foreign troops are under pressure to wrap up evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31, as the Taliban warned they would not extend the deadline for the military even in light of Thursday's deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. At the same time, the Taliban has said it would allow the evacuation of civilians to continue beyond August 31.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Russia Turkey China Suicide Qatar Baghdad Same New York Saudi Arabia Tayyip Erdogan August From Airport

Recent Stories

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo ..

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 hours ago
 Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

7 hours ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

7 hours ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

7 hours ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

7 hours ago
 Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakista ..

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.