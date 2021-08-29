G7, Turkey, Qatar to Discuss Future Operation of Kabul Airport Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The issue of the Kabul airport and its operation after the August 31 withdrawal deadline will be discussed by officials from Turkey, Qatar and G7 countries on Monday, The New York Times reports citing two sources.

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) rejects the recent reports that Turkey will take over the security of the Kabul airport, the group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey had received a request from the Taliban, which took control of the Afghan capital on August 15, to run the Kabul airport.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that discussions had been launched with the Taliban on the humanitarian operations and the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans.

The French leader told reporters at the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference that the mission was being worked out in cooperation with Qatar.

Earlier this week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged G7 member states to seek the help of G20 members who can influence the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and India.

Foreign troops are under pressure to wrap up evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31, as the Taliban warned they would not extend the deadline for the military even in light of Thursday's deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. At the same time, the Taliban has said it would allow the evacuation of civilians to continue beyond August 31.