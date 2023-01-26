UrduPoint.com

G7, Ukrainian Officials Discuss Coordination Of Economic Aid For Kiev - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Officials from the G7 group of nations and the Ukrainian government met on Thursday for an inaugural meeting of the steering committee in charge of coordinating the West's aid for Kiev, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Officials from the G7 group of nations and the Ukrainian government met on Thursday for an inaugural meeting of the steering committee in charge of coordinating the West's aid for Kiev, the White House said.

"Today, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Mike Pyle co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Ukraine Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform's Steering Committee, delivering on G7 Leaders' December 2022 commitment and exemplifying the Biden-Harris Administration's unwavering support for Ukraine," the White House said in a readout. "Representatives from G7 countries, the Government of Ukraine, and the international financial institutions discussed how to better coordinate economic support for Ukraine's immediate financing needs and future economic recovery and reconstruction efforts.

"

The participants of the meetings vowed to work closely with Kiev to define and sequence strategic economic needs, advance the country's reform ambitions and stabilize its economy, the readout noted.

"Pyle commended the Government of Ukraine's adept management of its economy, despite incredibly difficult circumstances, and its vision for a broad-based economic reform agenda," the readout added. "Collaboration will continue in the coming weeks, and the Steering Committee will hold its next meeting in March."

The United Nations said in a fresh report on Wednesday that Ukraine's economy contracted by more than 30% in 2022 due to the destruction caused by the conflict. The UN added that post-conflict reconstruction would require "immense" financial resources.

