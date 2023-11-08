G7 'united' in continued 'strong support' for Ukraine: Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) G7 foreign ministers are "united" in their resolve to continue providing "strong support" to Ukraine in its war with Russia, Japan said Wednesday following talks among the group's foreign ministers in Tokyo.

"As a result of the discussion, the G7 Foreign Ministers concurred that... the G7 will remain united in its attitude to impose severe sanctions against Russia and provide strong support for Ukraine, even in today's international situation," Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that the G7 would "accelerate efforts for mid- to long-term recovery and reconstruction in the unity of public and private sector," and that it was "necessary to advance the process of Peace Formula together with international partners.

"

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa added that "even as tensions increase in the middle East, it is important for the G7 to be united in sending a clear message to the international community that our steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine will never waver."

With the war there now in its 20th month and Ukraine's counteroffensive struggling to gain ground, President Volodymyr Zelensky has regularly met Western leaders to try to stave off fatigue over the conflict.

Ukraine's most senior military official, General Valery Zaluzhny, was quoted last week as saying the two sides had hit a "stalemate", an assessment rejected by both Zelensky and the Kremlin.