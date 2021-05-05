G7 Urges China to Cooperate in Security, Climate, Pandemic Relief, Other Global Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) G7 Foreign and Development Ministers on Wednesday urged Beijing to work together with the group on the solutions to global challenges, including those related to security, climate and the pandemic.

The ministers branded China as "a major power and economy with advanced technological capability."

"It is in all of our interests, including China's, to take action that addresses global challenges including climate change and biodiversity loss, to promote economic recovery from COVID-19, and to support the fight against the current pandemic and prevent future ones.

We look for opportunities to work with China to promote regional and global peace, security, and prosperity," the ministers said in a joint statement released after a two-day meeting in London.

The group also called on Beijing to cease what it called were human rights violations of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as well as of people in Tibet and Hong Kong.

"We encourage China to uphold its commitments to act responsibly in cyber space, including refraining from conducting or supporting cyber-enabled intellectual property theft," the statement added.