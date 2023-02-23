UrduPoint.com

G7 Urges IMF To Deliver Ukraine Funding Package By End-March: Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 07:21 PM

G7 urges IMF to deliver Ukraine funding package by end-March: statement

Group of Seven finance ministers urged the International Monetary Fund on Thursday to deliver a new aid package to Ukraine by the end of March, according to a statement

Bengaluru, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Group of Seven finance ministers urged the International Monetary Fund on Thursday to deliver a new aid package to Ukraine by the end of March, according to a statement.

"(We) urge the IMF and Ukraine to deliver a credible, ambitious, fully financed and appropriately conditioned IMF program by the end of March 2023," the joint G7 statement, issued by current head Japan after a meeting in India, said.

It added that sanctions so far have "significantly undermined Russia's capacity to wage its illegal war. We will continue to closely monitor the effectiveness of sanctions and take further actions as needed.

"We will also continue to work closely together and with our partners to enforce our sanctions and prevent any attempts to evade or circumvent sanctions. In this context, we call on other countries to join our sanctions on Russia," the statement said.

Related Topics

India IMF Ukraine Russia Japan March

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi make good start in clash ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi make good start in clash with Islamabad United

5 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Rocked by 6.7 Magnitude Doublet Earthqu ..

Tajikistan Rocked by 6.7 Magnitude Doublet Earthquake - Emergency Authorities

39 seconds ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Remounts, BN P ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Remounts, BN Polo triumphant

41 seconds ago
 Voters in Nigeria's oil-hub divided before electio ..

Voters in Nigeria's oil-hub divided before elections

43 seconds ago
 Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) se ..

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) sends relief for quake victims i ..

45 seconds ago
 US Plans to More Than Quadruple Troop Presence in ..

US Plans to More Than Quadruple Troop Presence in Taiwan - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.