G7 Urges N.Korea to Avoid Escalation, Solve Nuclear Issues by Diplomatic Means - Statement

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The G7 foreign ministers have called on North Korea to avoid escalation of tension on the Korean Peninsula and solve the nuclear issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We call on the DPRK [the Democratic People's Republic of Korea] to refrain from provocative actions and to engage in a diplomatic process with the explicit goal of denuclearisation.

We remain committed to the goal of complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of all of the DPRK's unlawful Weapons of Mass Destruction and ballistic missile programmes in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs)," the G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement adopted after a meeting in London.