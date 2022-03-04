G7 urges Russia to stop attacks near Ukraine nuclear plants

G7 foreign ministers on Friday urged Russia "to stop its attacks in the direct vicinity of Ukraine's nuclear power plants", following the overnight fighting and fire at the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :G7 foreign ministers on Friday urged Russia "to stop its attacks in the direct vicinity of Ukraine's nuclear power plants", following the overnight fighting and fire at the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant.

"Any armed attack on and threat against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of international law," they said in a joint statement.