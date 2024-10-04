Open Menu

G7 Voices 'deep Concern' Over 'deteriorating Situation' In Mideast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 02:00 AM

G7 voices 'deep concern' over 'deteriorating situation' in Mideast

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Leaders of the G7 countries on Thursday voiced concern over the "deteriorating situation" in the middle East while warning against further "uncontrollable escalation" in the region.

G7 leaders "express deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct military attack against Israel," they said in a statement.

They warned that the "dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fuelling uncontrollable escalation... which is in no one's interest".

The statement said G7 leaders had discussed "coordinated efforts and actions" to avoid further escalation of conflict in the region, without specifying details.

"We also reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in the flow of humanitarian assistance, and an end to the conflict," it said.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Iran Gaza Middle East All

Recent Stories

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

2 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

2 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

2 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

2 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

2 hours ago
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

2 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

2 hours ago
 More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lak ..

More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake

2 hours ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cu ..

Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh 'emotional' after first win in 10 years ..

Bangladesh 'emotional' after first win in 10 years at Women's T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensio ..

Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensions

2 hours ago

More Stories From World