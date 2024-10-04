G7 Voices 'deep Concern' Over 'deteriorating Situation' In Mideast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 02:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Leaders of the G7 countries on Thursday voiced concern over the "deteriorating situation" in the middle East while warning against further "uncontrollable escalation" in the region.
G7 leaders "express deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct military attack against Israel," they said in a statement.
They warned that the "dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fuelling uncontrollable escalation... which is in no one's interest".
The statement said G7 leaders had discussed "coordinated efforts and actions" to avoid further escalation of conflict in the region, without specifying details.
"We also reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in the flow of humanitarian assistance, and an end to the conflict," it said.
