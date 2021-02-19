UrduPoint.com
G7 Vows 'to Make 2021 A Turning Point For Multilateralism'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:19 PM

G7 leaders on Friday vowed a new chapter for global cooperation at their first summit since US President Joe Biden succeeded the isolationist Donald Trump

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :G7 leaders on Friday vowed a new chapter for global cooperation at their first summit since US President Joe Biden succeeded the isolationist Donald Trump.

"Drawing on our strengths and values as democratic, open economies and societies, we will work together and with others to make 2021 a turning point for multilateralism and to shape a recovery that promotes the health and prosperity of our people and planet," they said in a joint statement after the virtual summit.

