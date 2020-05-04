Ambassadors from G7 countries warned Ukraine on Monday against a rollback on anti-corruption reforms after a parliamentary committee proposed a new way for firing the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau

"Legislation that would compromise the independence of these institutions threatens Ukraine's reform trajectory, and the support of the international community," the statement read.

The G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kiev said the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union would continue backing Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions in their fight against corruption at the highest levels.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau's director, Artem Sytnyk, fell into disfavor last year after a Ukrainian court found him guilty of corruption for letting local businessmen pay for his vacation.

The parliamentary committee on law enforcement then proposed changing the law to allow the legislature to remove the NABU chief from office if they are convicted of corruption. Only the president has the power to fire the top anti-corruption official.

Ukraine's commitment to anti-corruption reforms raised concerns in the country and abroad in March after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fired his prosecutor general amid a government reshuffle.