WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) countries said during their emergency meeting on Tuesday that they will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's military and defense equipment needs.

"We will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent requirements for military and defense equipment," the G7 said in a joint statement.