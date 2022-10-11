- Home
- World
- News
- G7 Will Continue to Coordinate Efforts to Meet Ukraine's Defense Needs - Joint Statement
G7 Will Continue To Coordinate Efforts To Meet Ukraine's Defense Needs - Joint Statement
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 09:34 PM
The Group of Seven (G7) countries said during their emergency meeting on Tuesday that they will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's military and defense equipment needs
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) countries said during their emergency meeting on Tuesday that they will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's military and defense equipment needs.
"We will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent requirements for military and defense equipment," the G7 said in a joint statement.