G7 Will Continue to Engage With OPEC+ Countries on Increasing Oil Production - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) countries will continue to engage with Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)-plus countries about increasing oil production despite last week's decision to slash production, the G7 Finance Ministers said on Wednesday.

"We continue to encourage oil producing countries to increase their production to decrease volatility in energy markets," the G7 Finance Ministers said in a joint statement. "We will continue to engage OPEC+ countries on this critical issue amid tight supply conditions despite their recent disappointing decision."