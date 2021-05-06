G7 Worried About Human Rights, Situation With Opposition in Russia - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Group of Seven are concerned about human rights situation in Russian, as well as its treatment of political opposition and activists, G7 foreign and development ministers said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"We remain deeply concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in Russia, and the systematic crackdown on opposition voices, human rights defenders, independent civil society, and media," the ministers said.

The group nevertheless affirmed its commitment to having good relations with Moscow.

"We reiterate our interest in stable and predictable relations with Russia. We nevertheless will continue to bolster our collective capabilities and those of our partners to address and deter Russian behaviour that is threatening the rules-based international order, including in the areas of cyberspace security and disinformation," the statement read.