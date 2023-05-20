UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 10:26 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The top-level summit of G7 countries in 2024, when Italy assumes the group's presidency, will take place in the country's southern region of Apulia, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday.

"The venue will be Apulia.

At the meeting, at which the Global South will be in the focus of attention, we will take the leaders to the south," Meloni told a press conference.

The summit will take place in mid-June, immediately after the elections to the European Parliament, she added.

Japan's Hiroshima is hosting the G7's 2023 top-level summit from May 19-21. Media reported that Meloni was leaving the summit a day ahead of schedule to address the situation in Italy, which was severely hit by flooding earlier in the week.

