G8 Format Not Suitable for Solving Global Problems - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The G8 format is not suitable for solving world problems anymore, the central role should be played by the United Nations, which has not exhausted its potential, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

Medvedev gave an interview to the Serbian newspaper Vecernje novosti (Evening news) on the eve of his visit to Belgrade where he noted that only recently a significant part of world issues was resolved at the G8 summits, in which Russia also took part.

"Later, they threw us out, saying that 'you don't fit in,' and now they are actively starting to beckon us from different countries to come back, saying 'we are ready to invite you again, to accept you', and so on.

But now it's not even a matter of how we were treated there, but the fact that today it is impossible to solve world problems in the G8 format," Medvedev said.

"Therefore, I believe that, undoubtedly, the United Nations, the UN Security Council should play a central role here, because it is the main, the leading international organization ... which has not exhausted its potential," the prime minister stressed.