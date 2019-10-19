UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G8 Format Not Suitable For Solving Global Problems - Medvedev

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

G8 Format Not Suitable for Solving Global Problems - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The G8 format is not suitable for solving world problems anymore, the central role should be played by the United Nations, which has not exhausted its potential, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

Medvedev gave an interview to the Serbian newspaper Vecernje novosti (Evening news) on the eve of his visit to Belgrade where he noted that only recently a significant part of world issues was resolved at the G8 summits, in which Russia also took part.

"Later, they threw us out, saying that 'you don't fit in,' and now they are actively starting to beckon us from different countries to come back, saying 'we are ready to invite you again, to accept you', and so on.

But now it's not even a matter of how we were treated there, but the fact that today it is impossible to solve world problems in the G8 format," Medvedev said.

"Therefore, I believe that, undoubtedly, the United Nations, the UN Security Council should play a central role here, because it is the main, the leading international organization ... which has not exhausted its potential," the prime minister stressed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Russia Visit Belgrade From

Recent Stories

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

2 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

3 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

3 hours ago

Dr Firdous rejects claim of Shehbaz to improve eco ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.