Gabbard Says Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton Seeks To Prevent Intimidation - Statement

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:28 PM

Gabbard Says Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton Seeks to Prevent Intimidation - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said in a statement on Thursday that her lawsuit against former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is intended to stop the latter intimidate her or other Americans.

"I will not allow this blatant effort to intimidate me or other patriotic Americans into silence go unchallenged," Gabbard said in the statement.

On Wednesday, Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against Clinton for publicly calling her a "Russian asset."

"Despite my lifetime of service to our country, Hillary Clinton has essentially tried to portray me as a traitor of our country," Gabbard said.

In October of 2019, Clinton gave an interview in which she said that Gabbard was a "Russian asset."

"If Hillary Clinton and her allies can successfully destroy my reputation - even though I am a war veteran and a sitting member of Congress - then they can do it to anybody," Gabbard said.

According to the statement, Gabbard is seeking relief for the damages caused by Clinton's statements and an injunctive relief prohibiting the publication or republication of the defamatory statements.

