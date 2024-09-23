Gabbia Ends AC Milan's Derby Pain With Late Winner Against Inter
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Matteo Gabbia fired AC Milan to a stunning late derby win over Inter Milan on Sunday with a bullet header which earned his team a 2-1 win and local bragging rights, while Roma thumped Udinese 3-0 as fans protested the shock sacking of Daniele De Rossi.
Defender Gabbia rose highest to thump home Tijjani Reijnders' free-kick in the 89th minute and give Milan a Serie A win which pulls them out of a miserable early season slump.
Paulo Fonseca's side join Inter on eight points in seventh place thanks to Gabbia's late winner, which came after Federico Dimarco had levelled Christian Pulisic's brilliant 10th-minute individual effort just before the half-hour mark.
"They played with a lot of courage today and I think we deserved to win, I can't remember another team that have created so many problems for Inter like we did today," said Fonseca to DAZN.
Milan's win snapped Inter's run of consecutive derby victories at six and stopped their rivals from taking top spot in Serie A on goal difference ahead of surprise early league leaders Torino.
They will have renewed belief after a difficult start to the campaign, with the pressure relieved on new coach Fonseca whose team were worthy winners.
"They were the better team tonight, we didn't play as a team and that's not something you can usually say about us," said Inzaghi.
