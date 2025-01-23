Gabon Announces Presidential Election To End Military Rule
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Gabon's transitional government said Thursday that presidential elections would be held on April 12, a key step towards re-establishing civilian rule promised by the ruling junta.
Transitional president General Brice Oligui Nguema has ruled the oil-rich country since seizing power in a 2023 coup, ending decades of rule by the Bongo dynasty.
Oligiu has vowed to hand the reins back to civilians with elections after a transition period but has also made no secret of his desire to win the presidential race.
"Voting will start at 7:00 am and end at 6:00 pm in line with current laws," government spokesman Seraphin Akure Davain announced Thursday after a cabinet meeting.
Ali Bongo ruled Gabon for 14 years until he was overthrown in August 2023 moments after being proclaimed the winner in a presidential election the military and opposition declared fraudulent.
The opposition and the military coup leaders accused Ali Bongo's regime of widespread corruption and poor governance.
Ali Bongo had taken office on the death of his father Omar.
The small central African state had been ruled by the same family for more than 55 out of its 63 years since independence from France in 1960.
